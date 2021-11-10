Parts of Sequoia National Park reopening weeks after wildfire forced closure

The park will reopen at 7 am from the Three Rivers Ash Mountain entrance station to the Hospital Rock picnic area about six miles up the Generals Highway.
The reopening will include the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel Rock, and several area trails.
However, several foothill trails and river access points will remain closed because of fire danger.
There's still no public access to Giant Forest, Lodgepole, and the General Sherman Tree.
Veterans Day is the last fee-free day for national park sites around the nation for 2021.