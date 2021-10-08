wildfire

KNP Complex Fire likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias, officials say

Park officials said it appeared that two groves, including one with 5,000 trees, were seared by high-intensity flames.
EMBED <>More Videos

KNP Complex Fire killed hundreds of giant sequoias, officials say

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Park officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks say the KNP Complex Fire may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias in the Sierra Nevada.

The fire's impact on the giant sequoia groves was mixed. Officials said most of the trees saw low to medium intensity fire behavior that the sequoias have evolved to survive.

However, park officials said it appeared that two groves, including one with 5,000 trees, were seared by high-intensity flames.

In recent weeks, the wildfire came close to a group of trees known as the Four Guardsmen, which form a natural entryway on the road to the Giant Sequoia forest.

Firefighters removed nearby vegetation and wrapped fire-resistant material around the bases of the massive trees, which saved some of the iconic giant sequoias.

The KNP Complex Fire has scorched nearly 86,000 acres and remains just 11% contained.

RELATED: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree while working on KNP Complex Fire

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sequoia national parkkings canyon national parkcalifornia wildfiressequoia national forestnaturewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Trail of 100 Giants mostly unscathed by Windy Fire
Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs
TOP STORIES
Police identify 2 killed in Clovis murder-suicide
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE: Newsom signs COVID economic recovery bill
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News