Sequoia National Park reopens to visitors today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia National Park reopened to visitors on Thursday after some evacuation warnings for the SQF Complex Fire were lifted.
The reopening includes Generals Highway from the Ash Mountain entrance station into Sequoia National Park.
Highway 180 in Kings Canyon and the trails along the route will also be open, including the Giant Forest.
Mineral King and some wilderness lands will stay closed because of fire concerns, as well as some facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
