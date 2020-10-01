sequoia national forest

Sequoia National Park reopens to visitors today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia National Park reopened to visitors on Thursday after some evacuation warnings for the SQF Complex Fire were lifted.

The reopening includes Generals Highway from the Ash Mountain entrance station into Sequoia National Park.

RELATED: Kings Canyon National Park reopens to visitors

Highway 180 in Kings Canyon and the trails along the route will also be open, including the Giant Forest.

Mineral King and some wilderness lands will stay closed because of fire concerns, as well as some facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsequoia national parksequoia national foresttravelsequoia national parkwildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST
Historic Jordan Peak lookout burned by SQF Complex Fire
Intense video shows SQF Complex Fire approaching home
All 18 national forests in Calif. closed amid 'historic fire conditions'
UPDATE: More mandatory evacuations underway as firefighters battle SQF Complex Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Fresno police searching for suspect in laundromat attack
Creek Fire: 309,033 acres burned, 5 more fighters injured
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Show More
Students write messages of love outside Clovis store after vandalism
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News