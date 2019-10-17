Seth Rogen reacts to underage man getting arrested with fake McLovin ID at bar

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Life is imitating art in Iowa, where a 20-year-old is accused of posing as a 25-year-old organ donor from Hawaii named McLovin. "Superbad" star Seth Rogen reacted to the news on social media, appearing amused to see someone use the fake ID made famous by the hit film.

Daniel Burleson was arrested at The Airliner bar in Iowa City on Oct. 11 after using the fake ID with a likeness to the movie's character, Fogell, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Burleson said he bought the ID on Amazon, where it sells for around $15.

The stunt was inspired by the popular 2007 movie, which Rogen starred in and co-wrote. High school students Seth and Evan - Jonah Hill and Michael Cera's lead characters - hilariously bashed their friend Fogell for getting a fake ID with "One name? One name!" to use at a liquor store.

After hearing about the story, Rogen tweeted, "My work here is done."

The tweet has gone viral with hundreds of thousands of likes, retweets and comments, including some who quoted iconic lines from the film.





Others called for Rogen to pay Burleson's legal fees.



Burleson faces several charges, including public intoxication and being in a bar after 10 p.m. while underage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestbarunderage drinkingpolice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Baby in plastic bag found by person walking dog
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
Show More
Alan Dupras' daughter forgave him before he died
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 95 percent contained
2 held for stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from Lemoore business
More TOP STORIES News