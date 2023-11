Someone is $7 million richer after a lucky scratcher was sold at the Cutler Food Mart.

CUTLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- There might be someone $7 million richer after a lucky scratcher was sold at the Cutler Food Mart.

A "millionaire made here sign" is now proudly hanging at the market.

Action News has learned the ticket was redeemed in Fresno on Halloween.

The winners walk away with a portion of the total jackpot-which is still very nice prize.

The customer paid $30 for the scratcher that turned into a life-changing fortune.