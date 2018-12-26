FIRE

Several businesses damaged in 3-alarm fire in Downtown Visalia

Several businesses were damaged after a 3-alarm fire spread through buildings in Downtown Visalia early this morning.

Several businesses were damaged after a 3-alarm fire spread through buildings in Downtown Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.



The fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Main.

Firefighters say crews will be on scene for several hours and Main Street is closed from West to Locust.

According to our photographer on scene, the businesses that were damaged in the fire include Cafe 225, Acapulco Jewelers and Mama K's Diner.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story is developing.
