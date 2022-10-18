Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, theft

According to a letter on their door, the air conditioner coil was stolen, leaving the temperature inside too hot for customers.

The owner of Shanghai Chinese Cuisine in central Fresno is frustrated and full of emotion after reports of a burglary to her business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lunchtime at Shanghai Chinese Cuisine in Central Fresno brought a steady stream of customers.

But despite the good business, restaurant co-owner Pauline Dunn says she's afraid she may have to close her doors.

"With this situation, I can't run my business," she said.

Within the last two months, Dunn says the business has been vandalized, windows have been broken and copper parts were stolen from the air conditioner on top of the roof.

The first incident was in August and another reported burglary happen just last week.

Dunn says she feels like everything is falling apart and is calling on Fresno police and the city to do more to help businesses like Shanghai.

"I do need help from Fresno to keep peaceful, to stop the vandal and then to stop buying the copper so nobody can steal," she said.

According to a letter on their door, the air conditioner coil was stolen, leaving the temperature inside too hot for customers.

Dunn received a notice of violation from the city's code enforcement, requiring that violations be corrected.

Dunn filed a report with Fresno Police online, but never heard back from the city.

"Since August 24, I still haven't gotten my report yet so I can claim my insurance," she said.

Action News checked with the City of Fresno.

Code enforcement does have an open case on this restaurant in response to a complaint regarding the A/C unit.

A re-inspection is scheduled for Tuesday, however code enforcement would not be responsible for shutting down the restaurant.

Dunn says despite the many hurdles, she can't afford to close business.

She hopes her customers will come back to support her.

"I am not closing, I am still working and then run the restaurant," she said.