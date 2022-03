FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shaver Lake is bringing back its fireworks spectacular after a two-year hiatus - but it needs your help.Organizers are hosting a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the 4th of July fireworks show.The dinner and casino night will be April 9th at the Shaver Lake Community Center.A standard ticket is $150 which includes a three-course dinner, and an open beer and wine bar.There are also take-home meal options.The Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau says it hopes to raise about $25,000. Click here to purchase tickets.