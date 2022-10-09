Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Shaw Avenue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash shut down a portion of Shaw Avenue Saturday night near Highway 41.
Fresno Police say around 6 PM a driver and a motorcyclist collided.
Investigators say the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor.
During the investigation, traffic was able to access Highway 41 northbound from Shaw.
But the southbound Highway 41 on-ramp was temporarily blocked and traffic was being turned around at Effie Street.