Sheriff: 5-year-old accidentally shoots 9-year-old cousin in the back in Madera County

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after her cousin accidentally shot her in the back, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.Deputies received a 911 call Sunday of an accidental shooting involving a child in the 20000 block of Avenue 6 in Madera.When deputies arrived they learned that the 9-year-old girl and her 5-year-old cousin were playing with a rifle when the girl's cousin accidentally shot her in the back.She was taken to the hospital and where she is in stable condition.At this time no one has been charged. However, a report for was sent to the Madera County District Attorney's Office requesting a charge of criminal storage of a firearm against the owner of the residence.