SHOOTING

Sheriff: 5-year-old accidentally shoots 9-year-old cousin in the back in Madera County

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the accidental shooting of a girl in Madera County.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 9-year-old girl is recovering after her cousin accidentally shot her in the back, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a 911 call Sunday of an accidental shooting involving a child in the 20000 block of Avenue 6 in Madera.

When deputies arrived they learned that the 9-year-old girl and her 5-year-old cousin were playing with a rifle when the girl's cousin accidentally shot her in the back.

She was taken to the hospital and where she is in stable condition.

At this time no one has been charged. However, a report for was sent to the Madera County District Attorney's Office requesting a charge of criminal storage of a firearm against the owner of the residence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotinvestigationMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Shots fired near East Central Fresno apartment hit right above sleeping man's bed
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
More shooting
Top Stories
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
Man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old girl while leaving Walmart, her mom says
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
Guatemalan family suing Universal Studios over English-only warning signs
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Southern California home of paralyzed man
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
LAPD seizes TNT, rifles from South LA home
Show More
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
Federal employees continue to work without pay, but wonder when it will end
Government shutdown by the numbers
More News