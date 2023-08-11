Shooter sentenced in 2016 death of Fresno toddler

It's been 7 years since a Fresno toddler was killed by bullets police said were intended for his dad.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been 7 years since a Fresno toddler was killed by bullets police said were intended for his dad. Now, the shooter has been sentenced.

On June 21, 2016, detectives said 20-month-old Rashad Halford Jr. was sitting outside the Canyon Crest apartments in Southeast Fresno with his parents and their friends when gunfire rang out.

The toddler's mother testified in August 2019, describing the moments after her son was shot.

The prosecutor asked her, "Could you see any blood on him?" She replied, "Yes."

Deputy district attorney Deborah Miller continued, "Where could you see blood on his body?" The toddler's mother said, "On his stomach."

Investigators believe the bullets were intended for the baby's father, Rashad Halford Sr., who goes by the name "Ray Ray".

He and another person were also shot, but both of them survived.

It would take nearly two years before Devin Ratliff was arrested in the shooting.

"He took the life of an innocent 20-month-old child, and for that, I don't know any gang member in Fresno that did not want to see this individual arrested, prosecuted, and sent to prison for the rest of his life because he crossed the line," said former police chief Jerry Dyer in April 2018.

Detectives said Ray Ray and Ratliff had an ongoing feud and multiple run-ins.

It was previously revealed in court that Ray Ray told detectives he shot back in self-defense.

"He told me that he returned fire," Det. David Fenstermaker said in May 2023. "He shot in the direction of the suspect, but he didn't remember how many shots he shot."

Ratliff's attorney said that admission and evidence supporting it played a key role in getting his client a plea deal and shorter sentence.

"Forensic evidence was going to be presented that showed that the father, one of the victims, fragments from his gun were in the child, which basically means the father participated in the death of his own child," said Ralph Torres, defense attorney.

Initially, Ratliff was charged with murder and attempted murder, which could have landed him a 114-year to life prison sentence. Instead, he pleaded to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder charges earlier this year, resulting in a 40-year sentence on Friday.

Ratliff's attorney called the case a tragedy but said he believes, based on the evidence, the sentence is appropriate.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office responded to Ratliff's sentencing, writing in a statement:

"Today, the Fresno Superior Court sentenced Devin Ratliff to a term of 40 years in State Prison. While no amount of time will ever surmount the pain the family of 20-month-old Rashad Halford Jr. has carried from the day he was tragically killed on June 21, 2016; all parties involved believe this is an appropriate sentence based upon the law and the

circumstances of the offense. Ratliff has since accepted responsibility for his actions, and the People believe that the 40-year term will hold him accountable while also protecting the public."

No charges have been filed against the baby's father, Ray Ray.

