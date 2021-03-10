Fresno police say jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting, sending shoppers running in panic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a thief who smashed a glass case and stole jewelry from a store in Fashion Fair Mall on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened about 6:30 pm and was first reported as a shooting.


Police say the sound of the glass breaking was mistaken for shots, and sent many shoppers running.

They are now looking for the suspect, described as a man in dark clothing.




They say he kicked a glass display of Zee Jewelers, breaking the glass, and escaped with some jewelry.

Officers found the stolen jewelry outside in the parking lot of the mall.

Stay with Action News for updates on this story.
