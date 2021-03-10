Fresno police say jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting, sending shoppers running in panic

The incident happened about 6:30 pm and was first reported as a shooting.
Police say the sound of the glass breaking was mistaken for shots, and sent many shoppers running.
They are now looking for the suspect, described as a man in dark clothing.
Police activity at Fashion Fair mall. Officers parked for a brief moment , then dispersed . Waiting to get details on what exactly is happening. Officers driving around parking lot. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/TJ4hDsREzV— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 10, 2021
They say he kicked a glass display of Zee Jewelers, breaking the glass, and escaped with some jewelry.
Officers found the stolen jewelry outside in the parking lot of the mall.
