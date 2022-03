KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County sheriff's deputies are searching for a shooting suspect that sent a man to the hospital.It happened at about 3 pm on Monday at Garden Drive and 2nd Place in Home Garden just outside Hanford.Deputies say they found evidence of the shooting but couldn't find a victim.Minutes later, they learned a man in his mid-30s had been dropped off with a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital.The victim's condition has not been released.Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the shooting. No further information about the investigation was immediately available.