Shooting investigation underway in Merced County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Merced County on Tuesday night.It happened in the area of Iowa Avenue and Pine Street near Memorial Hospital in Los Banos.Investigators have not released further details on the shooting, but the victim was reportedly a teenage boy who was shot in the back.Police say they plan to release information later on Wednesday.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.