Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting broke out at a house party.The shooting happened just after 1 am Sunday at a home near Lane and Backer.Police arrived to find one person dead inside the house and another person outside suffering from a gunshot wound.First responders rushed that victim to the hospital, where they also died from their injuries.Officers say the two people killed are a man and a woman.A third victim was hit in the arm by gunfire but is expected to survive.Police spent the morning interviewing witnesses but they say the majority of people who were at the party haven't been cooperating.No suspect description has been announced.