Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting broke out at a house party.

The shooting happened just after 1 am Sunday at a home near Lane and Backer.

Police arrived to find one person dead inside the house and another person outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed that victim to the hospital, where they also died from their injuries.

Officers say the two people killed are a man and a woman.

A third victim was hit in the arm by gunfire but is expected to survive.

Police spent the morning interviewing witnesses but they say the majority of people who were at the party haven't been cooperating.

No suspect description has been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide investigationdouble homicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions
At least one killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
CHP urging safe driving as many head to snowy Fresno County mountains
Neighbors help put out fire at central Fresno apartment complex
At least one killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
Show More
77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say
23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 99 in central Fresno
Highway 140 in Mariposa County currently closed due to rock slide
First responders head to Hanford to celebrate six-year-old's birthday
More TOP STORIES News