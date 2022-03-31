crime

Deputies exchange gunfire with suspected dairy robbers in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four suspects in a string of dairy robberies are now in custody after an exchange of gunfire between the group and Tulare County deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said they first responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Pixley dairy after 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

Investigators soon learned that the suspects were possibly involved in at least four other robberies in Tulare and Tipton. As detectives spoke with the dairy workers, they learned two of the suspects were armed with guns.

About 20 minutes after the robbery in Pixley, California Highway Patrol officers found the suspects' car driving south on Highway 99.

Authorities called for Fresno CHP's helicopter to help follow the vehicle, which ended up on Road 140 and Avenue 80.

The group got out of the car as the deputies closed in on their vehicle.

At some point, the two armed suspects fired shots, and the deputies returned fire.

No one was hurt.

Deputies eventually took three of the suspects into custody. The fourth suspect tried to run away but was also arrested.

Sheriff's officials have the area blocked off while they continue their investigation.

