VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.It happened around 8:30 pm on Sunday at Cecil Avenue near Gowdy Street.Officers say a man was standing in the road when someone shot him. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition has not been released.Officials have not released a suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.