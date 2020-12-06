Woman shot and killed in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being shot in the head in west central Fresno Saturday night.An officer with the Fresno Police Department says it happened around 6 pm at a home near W. Olive and Hughes.Authorities say that a man knocked on the door, was allowed in, and then shot the woman. The other people in the house came out of their rooms and saw the woman with a gunshot wound to her head.After the shooting, the suspect forced someone in the home to drive him to an area near Highway 99 and Belmont, and drop him off.Authorities say the woman was immediately taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.It is not known if the victim woman and suspect know each other.The Fresno Police Department is still looking for the suspect.