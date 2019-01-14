STORE CLOSING

J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month

EMBED </>More Videos

J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A long-time tenant of Fresno's Fig Garden Village will close its doors soon.

J. Crew has been part of the shopping center for the last 10 years, but the men and women's clothing store is scheduled to shut down Sunday, Jan. 27.

The company says its part of a series of closures across the country and Canada.

When the Fresno location closes, Sacramento will be the next closest brick and mortar store.

In a flyer mailed to customers, J.Crew encouraged shoppers to visit its website..
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstore closingretailclothingFresno - Fig Garden
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORE CLOSING
Driver crashes car through front doors of Walgreens in Visalia
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Wavelengths Surf closes River Park store
Former Toys R Us workers to get $20 million in hardship fund
More store closing
SHOPPING
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
More Shopping
Top Stories
Both directions of I-5 closed over Grapevine due to snow
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
'We just want a fair contract:' Court workers to strike if agreement not met
Mariposa businesses start to feel impact of shutdown
Traffic through part of Tower District reopens following hazmat investigation
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Show More
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
Tuesday is last day to enroll through Covered CA
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
More News