J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month

A long-time tenant of Fresno's Fig Garden Village will close its doors soon.J. Crew has been part of the shopping center for the last 10 years, but the men and women's clothing store is scheduled to shut down Sunday, Jan. 27.The company says its part of a series of closures across the country and Canada.When the Fresno location closes, Sacramento will be the next closest brick and mortar store.In a flyer mailed to customers, J.Crew encouraged shoppers to visit its website..