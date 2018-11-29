HOLIDAY

Real or fake Christmas tree? The pros and cons of cutting it down or buying artificial

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather weighs the pros and cons of artificial Christmas trees and real Christmas trees so you can decide what's right for you. (AccuWeather)

It's the time of year when many start making the decision: Where are you going to buy your Christmas tree?

Whether you go out and pick a real tree or invest in an artificial version depends on which factors are important to you. If you care more about price, artificial might be the way to go. If you're worried about your environmental impact, real trees can be recycled in a way fake ones can't.

Watch the video above for more factors to consider from AccuWeather.

RELATED STORIES:

The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
PHOTOS: The National Christmas tree through the years
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
Related Topics:
shoppingholidaychristmas treeaccuweatherhomechristmas
HOLIDAY
Church in Kingsburg offering free ice skating at new rink
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
9 books sure to make great gifts this holiday season
Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
More holiday
SHOPPING
Early deals to check out before Amazon Prime Day
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
9 books sure to make great gifts this holiday season
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
Valley helps ship out Best Buy orders
More Shopping
Top Stories
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
Fresno lawyer files lawsuit against PG&E for 26 Camp Fire victims
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Northern California bar
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
PG&E reporting several power outages in the Valley
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Show More
Police shoot 15-year-old in head following chase in Indiana
Woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Police search for 3 men who attacked 7-Eleven clerk with bicycle pump
More News