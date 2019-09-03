Shopping

Target and Walmart offering deals with car seat trade-in programs this month

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program starting Tuesday.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon.

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the old car seats and turn them into new products.

"As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment through trade-in programs," Target said in a statement.

You can trade in through Sept. 13 and the coupon is good until Sept. 14.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.

This year, Walmart launches its own car seat recycling program.

You'll receive a $30 Walmart gift card. For the offer, there is a limit of to trade-ins per household and booster seats aren't eligible.

The Walmart program runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

Find more on Walmart's car seat trade-in here.

