black friday

Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend

Target is also getting ahead of the holidays, announcing its 'holi-deals' this weekend.

The Black Friday Preview sale will run on Friday and Saturday.

The retailer says the sale will offer four times more deals than it did last year.

The retailer will also begin its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will open at 5 a.m. on turkey day and will stay open until 1 a.m.

Then on Black Friday, November 29th, Target will re-open at 7 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayholiday tech giftsdealsblack fridaytarget
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
'Tis the season for shopping, people ready to support local businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Show More
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
Report: Fire Season in California expected to last through December
More TOP STORIES News