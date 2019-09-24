Shopping

Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials

A garbage bag company is talking trash.

On Monday, Hefty launched a limited-edition line of trash bags with clever sayings on them.

There are 20 different sayings, geared towards millennials, including "Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty," and "Full of hopes and dreams."

The garbage bags are only available online here.

They cost the same as regular Hefty Ultra Strong garbage bags but are currently sold out. Hefty says it is releasing more daily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpromotionsgarbagetrashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy's remarkable recovery one week after nearly drowning in Kings River
Visalia pastor shares family's message after tragic death of 2-year-old
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Show More
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
City efforts underway to clean up Fresno's highways
App gives people opportunity to help Kings County students
Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News