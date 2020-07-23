jobs hiring

Vallarta Supermarkets hiring hundreds for new store in Madera

Their next hiring fair will be held at the Madera Workforce Assistance Center on July 30th.
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vallarta Supermarkets, one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, is opening a store in Madera and they need employees.

A major hiring event took place on Thursday at the Madera County Workforce Center on Cleveland Avenue.

Vallarta is looking to fill hundreds of people for full- and part-time positions.

They include: management, customer service, and cashier positions, among others.

There is still time to apply.

Vallarta's next hiring fair will be held at the Madera Workforce Assistance Center on Thursday, July 30th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The new store will be located at Country Club Drive near Sherman Way.

It's scheduled to open in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingmaderajobs hiringsupermarketmaderajobs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Help Wanted: Job opportunities in the Central Valley
Chipotle to hire 10,000 new employees
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Quesadilla Gorilla hiring for new location in Hanford
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno apartment, police say
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Clovis Unified details virtual learning plan for students this fall
Authorities investigating woman's 'suspicious death' in Visalia
Jeep overturns after crash involving FAX bus in northwest Fresno
Show More
Road closed after pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Madera County
COVID-19 unemployment may be behind rise in Fresno's violent crime calls
3 wanted for questioning in connection to Hanford homicide
Homicide investigation underway in Los Banos: Police
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
More TOP STORIES News