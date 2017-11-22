THANKSGIVING

What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Stores have announced their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping. REI announced it will yet again close on Black Friday in addition to Thanksgiving as part of its #OptOutside campaign.

Others, though, are seeking to entice shoppers into their stores on Thanksgiving with big deals. Some will be opening in the evening while others, like Walmart, will be open all day.

Toys R Us said that it would open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving for "30 continuous hours of holiday shopping" while Target said it will be open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving to "accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in its stores for the past several years."

OPEN THANKSGIVING
Check hours with local store

Banana Republic
Bass Pro Shops
Belk - Open at 4 p.m.
Best Buy - Open at 5 p.m.
Big Lots - Open at 7 a.m.
Cabela's
CVS
Dick's Sporting Goods - Open at 6 p.m.
GameStop - Open at 4 p.m.
Gap
JCPenney - Open 2 p.m.
KMart - Open 6 a.m.
Macy's - Open at 5 p.m.
Old Navy - Open at 3 p.m.
ShopKo - Open at 4 p.m.
Simply Mac
Spring Mobile AT&T
Target - Open at 6 p.m.
ThinkGeek - Open at 6 p.m.
Toys R Us - Open at 5 p.m.
Walmart - Open all day, Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING

Ace Hardware
Academy Sports + Outdoors
American Girl Stores
AT&T
Athleta
Barnes & Noble
BJ's Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Fort Western
Guitar Center
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
Joann
Lowe's
Marshalls
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports

Publix
Sam's Club
Shoe Carnival
Sierra Trading Post
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Company

CLOSED THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY

REI
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingthanksgivingretailsalesblack fridayu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shoppingbusiness
THANKSGIVING
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
These online tools will help you track the best deal on Black Friday
More thanksgiving
SHOPPING
Here's a look at some the top toys this holiday season
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
JCPenney continues fighting serious losses
Selena 'Feliz Navidad' sweater back in stock
More Shopping
Top Stories
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Wet weather causes hectic day of traveling on Thanksgiving eve
Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
447 votes separate Rep. Valadao and challenger Cox
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help
Show More
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Health Watch: Food to smile about!
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
More News