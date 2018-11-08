Where to do some holiday shopping now that 'Toys R Us' is gone

This season retailers are going all out to fill the void left behind by the closure of Toys R Us. The toy-seller rang up an estimated two billion dollars in toy sales during the last two months of 2017 so no matter what you may be shopping for, you'll come across plenty of toys during the holidays.The demise of Toys R Us has led to a rise in toy shelf space at other retailers. At Best Buy, you'll find toys alongside TVs and the latest tech. Many stores have added or expanded toy departments so shoppers don't have make an additional trip.Astro Ramirez from Best Buy admitted, "We were taken a little bit by surprise but it makes sense. Best Buy's the one place for all your entertainment needs. Why not toys? Just finish it off and make it a one-stop shop."Walmart is positioned to seize a large chunk of holiday sales. The retail giant has aggressively increased its toy selection nationwide by 30%. That's apparent from all of the toys which now fill the aisles.Northwest Fresno Store Manager Tino Alonzo said, "Our Toys R Us was right across the street from us so I wanted to make sure that we offered all full lines that we have that Toys R Us offered some lines as well. We just wanted to make sure we expanded our categories."If you're browsing for books at Barnes and Noble, you'll notice best-seller lists aren't limited to the newest novels. The book-seller offers high-end collectibles as well as traditional toy favorites.Business Development Manager Rob Lippert said, "It is a surprising thing to find in a bookstore. Yes, lots of people especially those who haven't been in a while are surprised to come in and see not only see how much we have but how prominent we've made it in the store."Some toys naturally tie in to books and pop culture but the displays extend beyond educational items. Lippert added, "The company has put a lot of effort into not only expanding the product line but making sure that what we're carrying is a little bit different from what you would find in other stores carrying toys."Kohl's has signed on with Lego and FAO Schwartz. An #abc30insider sent us video after noticing all the toys.Locally-owned Professor Toy in North Fresno has enjoyed a surge of curious shoppers who used to go to Toys R Us.Assistant Store Manager Jay Williams said, "We had a lot of new friendly faces coming and it was nice to help out some new faces."But some new faces go from cute to fierce - like the Feisty Pet stuffed animal.Employees call the store the valley's best-kept secret.The store carries everything from dolls of different ethnic backgrounds to the EZ Roller which allows little ones at least to get around and to help you make up your mind, Amazon has joined retailers in sending out massive toy catalogs so kids can start their wish list.