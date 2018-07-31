Sideshow leaves mark on Fresno, Police vow to crackdown on the illegal car shows

A Saturday night sideshow left its mark on the City of Fresno... Literally. Burnout marks can be seen at the intersection of Chestnut and Bullard, in Northeast Fresno.That's where cell phone video captured some of the action.Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department says they, "Cited 5 people and towed two cars we were able to deal with this sideshow, get them out of our city by 3 am."He says, "There were several non-injury hit and runs reported during that time. So these are dangerous sideshows, and as soon as we know about them, we respond accordingly."According to Fresno Police, roughly 200 to 250 cars, mainly from the Bay Area, did sideshows throughout all five policing districts in Fresno, Fresno County, and Clovis. Police found out about the plans on social media, and they arrived at the meeting location prepared with extra patrol officers.Lt. Hudson adds, "These are dangerous. These are not welcome in our city."A sentiment local car clubs share.Kevin Louie has helped organize car shows for several years; including the new Draggin' the Main cruise night on Fulton Street.He says sideshows and other illegal activity draw a lot of negativity to the true car enthusiasts, "It is a huge safety factor if someone gets hurt whether it's us them or an innocent bystander."Louie says, "A lot of the meets that we post, and participate in, we say 'Respect the location.' No revving. No burnouts. We kinda try to police it ourselves."Police say if caught taking part in one of these sideshows you could face a fine of up to $1,000 and if your car is towed, it can be held for up to 30 days.