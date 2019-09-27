Skydiver killed by big rig after landing on freeway near Lodi

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. -- A skydiver was struck and killed by a semi after accidentally landing on southbound State Route 99, near Jahant Road, just to the north of Lodi.Authorities say they believe the skydiver was jumping with the Lodi Parachute Center.The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. The skydiver landed in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, between Jahant Road and Peltier Road. Investigators said the woman was struck by a big rig and at least one other vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The accident then caused a chain reaction of collisions, with at least three other vehicles crashing out.The skydiver so far has only been identified as a woman. No word yet on any other injuries from the car crashes.CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews continue to work the scene.The Lodi Parachute Center, open since 1964, is no stranger to tragedy. In October 2018, the center's owner Bill Dause, who has been in charge for nearly four decades, told ABC10 that he doesn't keep track of the total number of deaths, but he believes up to 18 people have died here since the year 2000."We have had a number of fatalities and I don't know the exact number," Dause said in 2018. "Each one has been totally unique. It's not like we've been doing the same thing wrong all the time, or the same parachute failed, or something like that."Four suicides, two heart attacks, and a number of other issues have been attributed to the deaths. Dause said there is always a level of risk involved.