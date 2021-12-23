Several feet of snow coming to the Sierra this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's going to be a prolonged period of wet, cold, snowy, wintery weather around here," said Jim Dudley, Meteorologist with National Weather Service in Hanford.The snow-capped Sierra is a welcome sight for many people - and the weather over the next several days will create more beautiful views that come with big benefits."It's a good storm coming in, it's going to be good for everybody and we certainly need the snowpack and can certainly use the rain."But with rain and snow, the potential of mudslides and impacted roads is high, especially near burn scar areas.Last week, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks closed off certain park areas affected by recent wet weather.This week, some of those areas remain blocked off as crews continue clearing out impacted roads from last week and at the same time, prepare for the incoming showers.Some families hoping to find snow Wednesday evening had to turn back around."Hopefully next year we can get some snow fall action," said one family from Los Angeles.Although they were bummed to miss out on the snow during this trip, they've enjoyed some fresh air away from home."The pandemic is just really claustrophobic, being in the house with everyone, so there can be some tension but it's really relaxing to breath the fresh air."If you plan to make your way to the snow in national parks or other mountain areas, the California Highway Patrol wants to remind you to be bring chains and take other precautions."Make sure you do your homework, keep those distractions sown and always buckle up to make it safe to your destination," said Mike Salas with CHP.The National Weather Service will issue immediate warnings for those living near burn scar areas if it comes down to it, especially since more snow is expected next week."If we start getting heavier rains, we will issue watches as necessary and as the time gets closer," Dudley said.