Trump-backed social media app launches

A social media app linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump is making its debut.The app is called Truth Social.It's backed by the Trump Media and Technology group.Officials say the service's listing on Apple's app store still showed over the weekend that it would launch Monday.It comes more than a year after major social media platforms suspended Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot.Truth Social bills itself as a challenger to Facebook and Twitter.It's expected to offer user profiles, a news feed and search functionality, plus notifications.