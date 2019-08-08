Society

5-year-old calls 911 to order pizza, cops deliver with a lesson

A five-year-old in Florida went to extreme measures to satisfy his hunger for pizza.

Manuel Beshara was really hungry last Friday and wanted to order a pizza.

So he called 911.

Three Sanford Police officers went to Manuel's house.

His 15-year-old sister had no idea he'd made the emergency call.

The officers talked to Manuel about when you should and should not call 911.

However, they didn't leave Manuel hungry. The officers ordered a pizza and personally delivered it to him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridapizzapolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Show More
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Fresno family tries to forgive 3 killers to honor father's loving legacy
How long does it take to get a gun in Fresno County?
Fresno Police searching for teens caught stealing cases of beer from CVS
More TOP STORIES News