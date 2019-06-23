Society

MALEAH DAVIS: A look inside the private service that drew hundreds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of people attended the private funeral service in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Stefania Okolie, the only member of the media allowed to attend the funeral, shared several highlights from the service.

In the video above, dancers can be seen performing a beautiful praise dance in Maleah's honor around her casket.

Another beautiful moment captured from the ceremony shows Maleahs' mother, Brittany Bowens, releasing a single dove at the burial ceremony.

Maleah's obituary featured a heartwarming message that was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself.

The message said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you."


Maleah's obituary stuck to the theme of her "My Little Pony" casket, and featured the 4-year-old holding a colorful rose, and surrounded by her favorite characters.

Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.

