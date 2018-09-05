CLOVIS

Mental health advocates come out in support of Clovis treatment center

EMBED </>More Videos

Mental health advocates filled a Clovis City council meeting on Tuesday in support of a new treatment center, as neighbors shared their concerns.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mental health advocates filled a Clovis City council meeting on Tuesday in support of a new treatment center.

The building is currently a women's sober living home but will transition into a mental health facility.

Neighbors in the Deauville neighborhood have been fiercely protesting the change, citing concerns with safety, parking and property values.

"We are not against the treatment and management of patients with mental health issues, we're not," said neighbor Tim Garver. "Our only concern is with the placement of where he's placing this business at."

RELATED: Neighbors not happy about Clovis mental health treatment center

Dr. Matthew Tatum who oversees the center says stigma is, unfortunately, fueling these fears.

He also added that city council has no jurisdiction over the matter because it is regulated by the state government.

The Clovis City Council agreed and told neighbors their hands were tied but did promise to monitor the facility to make sure they followed regulation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymental healthclovis city councilclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CLOVIS
Auto shop raising awareness about Breast Cancer
Made in the Valley: Clovis company helping farmers around the world
Clovis organizers preparing for one of the Valley's largest September 11th ceremonies
New development underway in 52-acre parcel in Clovis
Valley Children's Hospital opens new pediatrics facility location in Clovis
More clovis
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News