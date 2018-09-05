Mental health advocates filled a Clovis City council meeting on Tuesday in support of a new treatment center.The building is currently a women's sober living home but will transition into a mental health facility.Neighbors in the Deauville neighborhood have been fiercely protesting the change, citing concerns with safety, parking and property values."We are not against the treatment and management of patients with mental health issues, we're not," said neighbor Tim Garver. "Our only concern is with the placement of where he's placing this business at."Dr. Matthew Tatum who oversees the center says stigma is, unfortunately, fueling these fears.He also added that city council has no jurisdiction over the matter because it is regulated by the state government.The Clovis City Council agreed and told neighbors their hands were tied but did promise to monitor the facility to make sure they followed regulation.