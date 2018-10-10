U.S. & WORLD

Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico

U.S. and Mexican authorities uncovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a remote area east of San Diego.

Border Patrol says the 600 foot long passage led into the small California town of Jacumba.

The tunnel had solar-powered lighting and a ventilation system.

It was also lined with a rail system than ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.

Mexican authorities discovered the tunnel back on Sept. 19.

Officials have found many cross-border tunnels often incomplete.

They say the passages are often used to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S.
