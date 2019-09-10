Society

Brewing company offers Fresnans free tour, tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno on Twitter

The brewing company's communications director, Jemma Wilson, responded to the singer on Twitter saying, "I'm so sorry you had to go to Fresno though."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firestone Walker Brewing Company is issuing an apology after one of their employees wrote a negative comment about the city of Fresno on social media.

John Legend made an appearance in Bulldog Stadium this weekend to support his nephew, who plays on Minnesota's football team.

The singer tweeted about his visit to the Valley and the brewing company's communications director, Jemma Wilson, responded on Twitter saying, "I'm so sorry you had to go to Fresno though."

The Brewing Company's management team is apologizing for the comment and issued a statement Monday evening saying:

"We are disappointed in the sentiment about Fresno expressed on an employee's personal Twitter account, and sorry for any ill will it may have caused. Please know that it does not reflect the values or opinions of our brewery. Our brewery was founded on the Central Coast and is supported by loyal local customers, 80% of whom live within 200 miles of the brewery. We and our Fresno-based employees are heavily invested in the success of the city. We can assure you that our brewery has always felt nothing but friendship for Fresno, our Central California neighbor, where we have shared beers and good times for nearly two decades."

The Paso Robles brewing company is now offering all Fresno residents, over the age of 21, a free tour and tasting at the brewery through the end of the month.
