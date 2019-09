Brewing company offers Fresnans free tour, tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno on Twitter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firestone Walker Brewing Company is issuing an apology after one of their employees wrote a negative comment about the city of Fresno on social media. John Legend made an appearance in Bulldog Stadium this weekend to support his nephew, who plays on Minnesota's football team.The singer tweeted about his visit to the Valley and the brewing company's communications director, Jemma Wilson, responded on Twitter saying, "I'm so sorry you had to go to Fresno though."The Brewing Company's management team is apologizing for the comment and issued a statement Monday evening saying:The Paso Robles brewing company is now offering all Fresno residents, over the age of 21, a free tour and tasting at the brewery through the end of the month.