CALIFORNIA WATER

California might see construction on water storage

EMBED </>More Videos

California might see construction on water storage

For the first time in decades California may see construction of new water storage.

The legislation would pay for new water storage projects as part of America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

It now goes to President Trump to sign it into law after the U.S. Senate approved the measure yesterday.

The legislation provides financing for water projects throughout the western U.S. including new reservoirs, below ground storage, and desalination projects.

North Valley Congressman Jeff Denham is the author of the New Water Act.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycalifornia waterwater conservationlegislation
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA WATER
Harmful algae bloom at Hensley Lake
Madera Co. residents could see water rate hike
Growers getting a few extra weeks of water
Local farmers headed to State Capitol to hold water rally
More california water
SOCIETY
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel between Mexico and California
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Hypnotist uses "power of suggestion" to ask girlfriend to marry him
More Society
Top Stories
Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure
Two men risk their lives for a selfie at a Texas gun range
SF judge may order new trial in $289 million Monsanto case
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
U.S. astronaut and Russian cosmonaut safe after emergency landing
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Show More
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
'Start Here': Michael, Aetna-CVS merger. What you need to know to start your day.
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
Man connected to series of armed robberies arrested
More News