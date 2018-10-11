California might see construction on water storage

For the first time in decades California may see construction of new water storage.The legislation would pay for new water storage projects as part of America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.It now goes to President Trump to sign it into law after the U.S. Senate approved the measure yesterday.The legislation provides financing for water projects throughout the western U.S. including new reservoirs, below ground storage, and desalination projects.North Valley Congressman Jeff Denham is the author of the New Water Act.