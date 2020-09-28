California passes first-in-nation law requiring minimum recycled content in plastic bottles

Under AB 793, companies that make bottled beverages must use 15% recycled plastic in their bottles by 2022.
That number would up to 25% percent by 2025 and then to 50% recycled plastics by the year 2030.
"The bill will help develop domestic markets for recycled materials and take a critical step toward a circular economy," according to a press release from the governor's office." It will also reduce dependence on virgin plastics, which rely on oil, helping us accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels."
Under the new law, glass containers would also need to be made out of at least 35% of postfilled glass.
Manufacturers that don't meet the new requirements would be subject to penalties.
Newsom also signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by 2035 in a major effort to reduce the state's emissions.