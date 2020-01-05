Society

Central Valley man, WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley man celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday.

Curtis Luke was born in 1919 and surrounded by family and friends at the Veterans Home of California in Fresno.

Luke's great granddaughter, Candice Nichols, facetimed him to wish a happy birthday. Luke's nickname for her is "Candy."

The World War II veteran celebrated with KFC, his favorite food!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnokfcworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Porterville woman stabbed CVS employee with scissors
2 firefighters injured while battling central Fresno house fire
Police save drugged teenage girl from known felon's home
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Family of missing Tulare Co. mother found dead speaks out after tragedy
Show More
Fresno State student shot and killed in Delano
Woman rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in west Fresno Co.
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Kings Co. Deputy Sheriff's Association warn residents of phone scam
Man arrested in SoCal for taking daughters without permission
More TOP STORIES News