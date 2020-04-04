community regional medical center

Chalk messages encourage CRMC workers on their way into work

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nurses, doctors and other local healthcare workers received some words of encouragement this week from the ground they walked on.

Chalk messages were drawn on the bridge walkway from the employee parking garage into the trauma building at Community Regional Medical Center.



The messages read:
"If you are arriving thanks for what you are about to do!"
"Thank you healthcare heroes"
"Thank you for your bravery"
"You are appreciated"

At this time, it's unclear who wrote the messages.
