Clovis boutique sharing heartwarming messages for essential workers

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Old Town Clovis business is sharing heartfelt thanks during the pandemic.

At The Foundry Collective, it's all about gratitude.

The local boutique has been forced to close its doors to customers, so like other businesses, the owners reached out to customers online.

They came up with a window display that reads, "We are thankful for your service."

It's also filled with dozens of colorful heart-shaped messages of "thanks" from customers to all the local essential workers helping to keep us safe, healthy and fed during these uncertain times.

The owner is asking people to leave little "thank you notes" on her Instagram page.

She then puts each message on paper hearts and adds them to the store window.

Since the original post went out on April 4, the store windows are nearly full with positive messages.
