Clovis egg farm finding ways to operate during COVID-19 outbreak

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 70-year-old Valley farm is finding ways to adapt to the new normal.
Daddino's Egg Ranch in Clovis has been a family business for three generations.
During this shelter-in-place order, many businesses are having to get creative to stay afloat.
The farm's owner says, this week, staff opened a drive-thru to meet customer needs, all while practicing social distancing.
Only employees are allowed on farm property. All customers must stay in their cars.
The farm is also putting a limit on the number of eggs each customer can buy at one time.
In addition, the owner says the farm offers a discount for senior citizens.
