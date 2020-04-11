birthday

Drive-by birthday celebration held for Fowler man turning 105

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in Fowler celebrated his birthday on Friday, but it was unlike the 104 birthdays that came before it.

Johnnie Grigsby turned 105 years old on Thursday and on Friday, residents of Fowler drove by to wish him a happy birthday from a safe distance.

More than 30 cars drove by to wish him well.

The longtime Fowler resident was born in 1915 and has had birthdays during both World Wars and the Great Depression.
