Drive-by birthday parade held for Merced man turning 91

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even during the coronavirus pandemic and with social distancing guidelines, families are still finding ways to celebrate their loved ones.

In Merced, a drive-by birthday parade was held for Tony Cardenas on Saturday, who turned 91 years old.

The cars gathered at Buena Vista park before heading over to greet Cardenas.

Many cars drove by his house with signs and honking to wish him a happy birthday while he watched from his front yard.

Family members of Cardenas told ABC30 that he is a hard-working man who wanted to give his family a better life.
