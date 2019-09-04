Former Navy SEAL enters Yale as 52-year-old freshman

The freshman class at Yale University this year includes a 52-year-old former Navy SEAL.James Hatch joined the military out of high school, became a SEAL and spent almost 26 years fighting in Afghanistan and other hot spots.His military career ended when he was seriously wounded in 2009 during a mission to find Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl after the soldier walked off his post.18 surgeries later, and counseling for post-traumatic stress, drinking and drugs, Hatch says he's finally in a better place.He was admitted to Yale after applying to be an 'Eli Whitney' scholar.It's a program for non-traditional students who have had their educational careers interrupted.Hatch will attend classes this fall with his PTSD service dog, Mina.