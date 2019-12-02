power outage

Fresno City Hall running on back-up power after electrical outage, some services being affected

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Hall is currently running on back-up power after an electrical outage overnight.

According to the City's Facebook page, crews are working to resolve the issue and a temporary generator has been hooked up to keep computer servers running.

However, the City says Utility, Billings and Collections counter is down. It says if you need to pay water, trash or sewer head over to the Manchester site to take care of your payment.

The City says if you have any questions to call 311.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoelectricpower outagefresno city council
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Hundreds of customers in NE Fresno lose power after car crashes into pole
How to make your battery last longer
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Cost of building homes in the Central Valley is rising
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
Show More
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Police unknowingly chase couple driving to hospital to give birth
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
More TOP STORIES News