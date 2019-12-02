Fresno City Hall running on back-up power after electrical outage, some services being affected

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Hall is currently running on back-up power after an electrical outage overnight.According to the City's Facebook page, crews are working to resolve the issue and a temporary generator has been hooked up to keep computer servers running.However, the City says Utility, Billings and Collections counter is down. It says if you need to pay water, trash or sewer head over to the Manchester site to take care of your payment.The City says if you have any questions to call 311.