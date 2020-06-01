George Floyd

George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration

BRYAN, Texas -- Hundreds of people gathered for a demonstration in Bryan were surprised to learn one of George Floyd's children lives in the city.

People held up signs as drivers honked in support at the peaceful protest.

Among them was George's son, Quincy Mason Floyd.

He says he had not seen his father since he was a young child, but he broke down in tears when he heard about his death.

"Everybody's coming out and showing love. I love this, my heart is really touched by all of this," Quincy said.

At first he says people questioned the connection, but he says the resemblance to his father is undeniable.

To see more from Quincy on the tragic death of his father in Minneapolis police custody, watch the video above.

RELATED:
Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Semi-truck drives through George Floyd protesters marching on Minneapolis interstate
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'
GOING HOME: Funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston
George Floyd's body expected back in Texas this week, sources say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybryanofficer arrestedmurderofficer chargedgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Newsom to speak about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men killed in separate shootings in Los Banos over the weekend
Newsom to speak about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
COVID-19 outbreak spreads in Avenal State Prison, over 300 more inmates test positive since Thursday
Fire destroys Sanger apartment, firefighters say
Show More
Target in Fresno's River Park being shut down early, heavy police presence in area
Man killed after train hits car in Fresno County
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News