Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

A royal baby on the way: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who got married in May, announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child.Here are some highlights from their relationship. Watch the video above for more.: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly met through friends.: Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in a statement regarding Meghan's unfair treatment by the press.: The royal family announced the couple's engagement.: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, soon after taking on the titles of duke and duchess.: Rumors swirl after Meghan does not remove her coat at the wedding of Princess Eugenie, with many saying she was hiding her stomach.: The couple announced they are expecting their first child in the spring.: The couple begins their two-week tour of Australia and other countries.