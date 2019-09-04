Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5512576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter reports on Walmart discontinuing its sale of handgun ammunition.

Kroger is now taking after Walmart and asking its shoppers not to openly carry firearms in stores anymore.The grocery store chain is also urging elected leaders to pass laws to strengthen background checks and remove weapons from people found to pose a risk for violence.Last March, the company stopped selling guns in its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest. The announcement comes just hours after Walmart asked customers to leave their guns at home.Walmart will also stop selling ammunition that can be used in assault rifles.