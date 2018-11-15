Local businesses collecting donations to help fire victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --MeatHead Movers in Northwest Fresno is known for helping people move, but this weekend they're transporting something different, hope. All items inside the boxes in their lobby will help those affected by the Camp Fire in Butte County. Everything was donated by the community. Some of the items include toiletries, blankets, and even pet food.
They've collected items for about a week now. They are hoping for one final push before they send everything off this Friday.
"We are trying to get as many items as we can to help as many people as we can," said David Miller MeatHead Movers, Moving Coordinator.
So far the Camp Fire has destroyed close to 8,000 homes. Many people have evacuated to shelters and have nothing left to return to. Miller said this is the least they can do to help.
"As fires rip through our home state this is the perfect time to rally our local communities once again to help the hundreds of thousands of people in need," said Miller.
Looking to help victims affected by the Wildfires in California? You can head over to @MeatheadMovers in Fresno. They’re collecting donations that will be delivered to evacuee shelters. https://t.co/K02HC2wX8l pic.twitter.com/mVofhxvq1P— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 15, 2018
They're not the only ones collecting donations. Brent Rendino owner of Knuckle up clothing is uniting multiple businesses across Fresno to join the cause. He started Fresno Businesses United on Facebook.
"A lot of these locations might be right around the corner form you. Anything helps, gift cards, blankets, pillows," said Rendino.
Rendino has been personally touched by the fire. One of his friend's parents lost everything.
"his parents lost his house, unfortunately, they had no warning," he said. "There was no warning. There was a blow horn in the middle of the street telling people to get out of the house now."
They'll be collecting for another week. If someone can't drop off they can arrange a pick-up. He encourages people to donate at any of their seven locations.
"What if it was your family, what of it was you," said Rendino. "Wouldn't you want the help?"
MeatHead Movers is only collecting items until 8 pm on Thursday. For a list of what you can donate, click the link.
For a list of what business you can donate, click the link - https://www.facebook.com/events/203558447208497/