Society

Local firefighters participate in training for confined spaces

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire may be busy running an average of 120 calls per day, but that doesn't mean the training stops.

Over the last week, Fresno Fire Captain Justin Moore and a team of instructors led confined space rescue training for firefighters with Fresno City, Fresno County and Selma fire departments.

Exercises included working in low visibility and hazardous environments, setting up rope rescue systems and operating in confined spaces, including pipes as small as 18 inches in diameter with full protective equipment.

Even in the triple-digit heat, crews conducted live drills in storm drains and underneath highways.

The firefighters that took part are now state-certified as confined space rescue technicians.

As of Sunday morning, Fresno Fire has responded to more than 2,400 fire calls this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Sacramento man who drowned in Bass Lake identified
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested
Fresno County sheriff's deputies throw birthday party for WWII veteran
Show More
Central Unified addressing controversial social media post from board member
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
Kerman police officer saluted for helping animals in community
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Man shot in Sanger, suspect still at large
More TOP STORIES News