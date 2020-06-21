Local firefighters participate in training for confined spaces

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire may be busy running an average of 120 calls per day, but that doesn't mean the training stops.Over the last week, Fresno Fire Captain Justin Moore and a team of instructors led confined space rescue training for firefighters with Fresno City, Fresno County and Selma fire departments.Exercises included working in low visibility and hazardous environments, setting up rope rescue systems and operating in confined spaces, including pipes as small as 18 inches in diameter with full protective equipment.Even in the triple-digit heat, crews conducted live drills in storm drains and underneath highways.The firefighters that took part are now state-certified as confined space rescue technicians.As of Sunday morning, Fresno Fire has responded to more than 2,400 fire calls this year.